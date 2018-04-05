Tokyo: Brazilian among 4 nabbed for smuggling 250 kg of stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Police and the Kanto Narcotics Control Department have arrested four persons, including a Brazilian national, in connection with the smuggling of 250 kilograms of stimulant drugs into Japan via ship earlier this year, reports Jiji Press (Apr. 4).

Police have accused Anderson Fukuda Monteiro, a 32-year-old resident of Utsunomiya City, Tochigi Prefecture, and three other persons for possession of 36.7 kilograms of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, smuggled via a freighter from Hong Kong that arrived at the Aomi Container Terminal in the capital in early January.

Tokyo Customs officials discovered the drugs, with a street value of 15 billion yen, concealed inside large-scale industrial machinery. Police working off a tip by the officials later searched a company in Gunma Prefecture that was the intended address for the cargo.

According to police, Monteiro surfaced as a person of interest as the investigation progressed beyond the search, while the three other suspects are employees of the company.