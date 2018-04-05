Event management company for AKB48 cited for tax evasion

TOKYO (TR) – The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau has filed a criminal complaint against the former president of a management company for events featuring pop group AKB48 over alleged tax evasion, it was learned on Thursday, reports Jiji Press (Apr. 5).

Over a three-year period ending in January, 2017, Yoshitaka Tanabe, the former president of Join, based in Hachioji City, allegedly evaded about 90 million yen in income and consumption taxes by concealing 221 million yen in income.

According to persons with knowledge of the matter, the income was concealed through the creation of fake orders placed with a fictitious company controlled by Tanabe.

Founded in 1991, Join provides event management and security services. The company manages meet-and-greet “handshake” events for AKB48.

When reached for comment, Tanabe, who has already been sent prosecutors, said that he has reflected upon the matter in offering an apology. He also said that the tax in arrears had been paid and new tax forms filed.