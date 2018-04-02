Tokyo: Suspected groper flees Ikebukuro Station by leaping from Saikyo Line platform

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a suspected groper who fled JR Ikebukuro Station in Toshima Ward on Sunday by jumping onto the track bed, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 2).

At around 10:30 p.m., a station employee tipped off police after the man leaped from the platform of the Saikyo Line onto the track bed and fled.

Prior to the incident, the man is believed to have been accused of being a chikan, or groper. Security camera footage showed the man looking confused on the platform before jumping, police said.

The incident caused delays to the Saikyo and Yamanote lines for up to five minutes.