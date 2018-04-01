Tokyo cops bust unlicensed Filipino hostess club in Asakusa

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a Filipino hostess club in Taito Ward for operating without a proper license, reports TBS News (Mar. 29).

On March 27, police arrested Mirasol Fernandez Sekiguchi, the 46-year-old manager of bar Mona Lisa, located near Senso-ji Temple in the Nishi Asakusa area, for employing three Filipino women to entertain male customers without authorization under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

According to police, Sekiguchi was warned about the bar’s operations in July of last year. However, she did not make any changes.

“We chatted with customers and served alcohol,” Sekiguchi was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations, according to Fuji News Network (Mar. 29).