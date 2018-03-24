Triumph: Man zooms to 239 kph on Tokyo Bay Aqua-Line

March 24, 2018 Tokyo Reporter Staff Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News Today, News

Share
Reddit
Share
+1
Share
Tokyo Bay Aqua-Line
Chiba police sent a man to prosecutors after he was found to be traveling 239 kilometers per hour on a motorcycle on the Tokyo Bay Aqua-Line last year (Twitter)

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police on Friday referred a 33-year-old motorcyclist to prosecutors for allegedly hitting a speed of 239 kilometers per hour on an expressway near Tokyo last year, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 23).

At around 3:50 a.m. on May 24, the man rode a Triumph Daytona 675 SE at a speed of 239 kilometers per hour on the Tokyo Bay Aqua-Line, which extends between Kisarazu City, Chiba and Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture. The speed limit is 80 kilometers per hour on the expressway.

According to police, the man, a resident of Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture, also uploaded a video to YouTube that shows the digital speedometer reaching 279 kilometers per hour while challenging viewers to top the mark.

In addition to showing the speedometer of the suspect, police put his helmet, smartphone and digital camera on display.

The man, who has been accused of violating the Road Traffic Act, admits to the allegations. “I thought I could earn money if the number of views increased,” the suspect was quoted.

Earlier this month, Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly driving a Dodge Challenger at a speed of 235 kilometers per hour on the Chuo Expressway in Kunitachi City two years ago.

Facebook Comments
Share
Reddit
Share
+1
Share
Tantra

Related Articles