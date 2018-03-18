Tokyo police arrest man over murder of girlfriend in Tama

Tokyo police arrest man over murder of girlfriend in Tama

March 18, 2018

in Tama City
A 26-year-old woman was fatally stabbed near her residence in Tama City on Friday (Twitter)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in Tama City on Friday, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 17).

Early Saturday morning, Hiroaki Suzuki, 29, turned himself over to a police box in Yokohama’s Kohoku Ward.

During questioning, Suzuki told police that he stabbed Mayuka Ueda, who was found collapsed and bleeding from a wound to the neck at the entrance of an exterior stairwell near her residence in the Suwa area of Tama the night before.

When he surrendered, Suzuki, a resident of Yokohama, was in possession of knife, but it did not contain blood stains. However, Ueda’s blood was found on the suspect’s coat, according to police.

