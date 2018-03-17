Man claiming to be ex-boyfriend of woman found slain in Tama surrenders to police

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police plan to arrest a man claiming to be the former boyfriend of a woman found stabbed to death in Tama City on Friday, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Mar. 16).

At around 8:15 p.m., a resident of an apartment building the Suwa area found the woman collapsed and bleeding from a stab wound to the neck at the entrance of an exterior stairwell. The woman, subsequently identified as Mihoko Ueda, a 26-year-old temporary worker, was confirmed dead at a hospital about 90 minutes later.

At around 2:00 a.m. the following morning, the man claiming to be Ueda’s boyfriend turned himself over to a police box in Yokohama’s Kohoku Ward. The man, 29, who was in possession of knife, told police that he stabbed Ueda.

Though the knife was not blood-stained, the Tama Chuo Police Station expects to arrest him on suspicion of murder upon further questioning.

Ueda lived in a building near where her body was found. Her mobile phone and bag were found at the scene, according to police.

An examination of security camera footage taken at the building where the crime took place shows a man dressed in black following her around. Police are investigating whether that man is the same person who turned surrendered on Saturday.