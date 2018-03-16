Tokyo: Man swindled women with ‘mistress contract’ scams

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who is suspected of swindling multiple women by posing as the son of the president of a talent agency, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 16).

In December of last year, Akira Baba, of no known occupation, allegedly swindled a female employee at a hostess club in Minato Ward out of 280,000 yen in cash as a fee for engaging in a “mistress contract” with him that would pay her 3 million yen.

The suspect carried out the ruse by showing the woman, aged in her 20s, a high-end brand handbag and claimed to be the son of the president of a talent agency.

According to the Shibuya Police Station, the suspect has swindled more than five women utilizing similar scams.

Baba, who has been accused of fraud, admits to the allegations, telling police that he “wanted to play around with women.”