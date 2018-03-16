Tokyo: 2 right-wing members re-arrested over shooting at Chongryon HQ

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have added a weapons charge to two members of a right-wing group over a shooting incident at the headquarters of a pro-North Korea association in Chiyoda Ward last month, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 15).

On the morning of February 23, a vehicle drove up to the front of Chongryon, which is known as the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan. Yoshinori Kawamura, 46, then fired several rounds at the entrance.

A pair of police officers on patrol nearby arrived at the scene and arrested Kawamura and Satoshi Katsurada, 56, on suspicion of causing damage to a structure.

In the latest development, police also accused the suspects of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law for the possession of one revolver, a model made in Brazil, and eight bullets found inside the vehicle.

Katsurada has declined to comment on the allegations. However, Kawamura has said that the gun and the bullets are his.