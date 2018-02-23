Tokyo: Members of right-wing group apprehended after shots fired at Chongryon HQ

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday arrested two members of a right-wing group for allegedly firing shots at the headquarters of a pro-North Korea association in Chiyoda Ward, reports TBS News (Feb. 23).

At just before 4:00 a.m., a vehicle drove up to the front of Chongryon, which is known as the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan. Several rounds were then fired at the entrance.

A pair of police officers on patrol nearby arrived at the scene and arrested the two right-wing members, including Satoshi Katsurada, 56, on suspicion of causing damage to a structure. Police also seized a gun that is believed to have been used in the crime.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

Police are now seeking the motive for the crime while also considering whether to also accuse the suspects of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.