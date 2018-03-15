Tokyo: Kabukicho bar host accused of assaulting girlfriend over bill

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a bar host for allegedly assaulting a female customer who had accumulated a large debt, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 15).

On March 1, Yusuke Sakurai, a 21-year-old university student, summoned the girl, 19, to his residence in Shinjuku Ward and beat her in the head and arm.

The victim suffered injuries that will require three weeks to heal, according to the Shinjuku Police Station.

Sakurai, who has been accused of assault, admits to the allegations, according to police.

The girl, who is in a relationship with the suspect, ran up a bill of 615,000 yen at the club in the Kabukicho red-light district employing the suspect the day before the incident, police said.

“You’ll work at a sex parlor to pay,” the suspect reportedly threatened during the incident. “I’ll show you hell.”