Police arrest man, 36, for bashing teenage girl in head with hammer at JR Kameido Station

TOKYO (TR) – Police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a teenage girl with a hammer at railway station in Koto Ward on Monday, reports NHK (Mar. 14).

At around 12:30 p.m., Masaru Sakata, of no known occupation, allegedly wielded the hammer in bashing the girl, a 16-year-old high school student, in the head at a bathroom inside JR Kameido Station.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that are expected to require 10 days to heal. She told police that the perpetrator, with whom she was not acquainted, attacked her after she exited a stall of the bathroom and fled the scene.

That same day, Chiba Prefectural Police apprehended Sakata on suspicion of violating the Minor Offenses Act over a separate case. During questioning, he admitted to assaulting the girl. He was also found to be in possession of a hammer.