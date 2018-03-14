Father of actor Tadanobu Asano handed suspended prison term for use of stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – The Tokyo District Court has handed the father of actor Tadanobu Asano a suspended prison term over the use of stimulant drugs last year, reports Nikkan Sports (Mar. 14).

On Wednesday, presiding judge Megumi Onishi handed Yukihisa Sato, 68, a two-year prison term, suspended for five years, for the use of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

Sato was previously convicted of the same crime in 2000 and 2008. “Since there has not been a conviction within a 10-year period, the dependence on drugs is low,” said Onishi in handing down the ruling. “Treatment has begun, and there are relatives who will provide supervision.”

On November 30, police found Sato to be in possession of a glass pipe during questioning on a road in Shibuya Ward. At the Shibuya Police Station, an examination of Sato’s urine gave a positive response for stimulant drugs. Upon his arrest, Sato admitted to the allegations.

The defendant is the president of the agency representing Asano. The 44-year-old actor last year appeared in the Sion Sono-directed comedy “Shinjuku Swan II.”