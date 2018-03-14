Aichi police: Man who died after being found collapsed at rail station was Vietnamese

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have confirmed that a man who died after being found collapsed at rail station in Chiryu City last week was a Vietnamese national, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Mar. 13).

On Tuesday, police said that Ngyuyen Van Duc, a 27-year-old employee at a factory that makes automobile parts, was found collapsed and bleeding from his head on a platform at Mikawa Chiryu Station on the night of March 10. After being transported to a hospital, he was confirmed dead about one hour later.

According to a previous report, police said he suffered several stab wounds to the head and body. An examination of security camera footage showed about 10 male and female persons believed to be foreigners fleeing the platform around the time of the discovery.

Police are now seeking the whereabouts of the persons. The case is being treated as murder.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Anjo Police Station at 0120-110-909.