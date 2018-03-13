Kanagawa: Boy, 15, hit and killed by train in Yamato in apparent suicide

KANAGAWA (TR) – A middle school boy died after he was hit by a train in Yamato City on Monday in an apparent suicide, police said, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Mar. 13).

At around 7:50 p.m., a local Odakyu Enoshima Line train struck and killed the boy, 15, as it traveled between Sakuragaoka and Koza-Shibuya stations. The boy suffered severe head trauma, according to the Yamato Police Station.

Prior to the incident, the driver of the train saw the boy, a third-year middle school student, standing on the tracks. However, he was unable to stop the train in time by applying the brakes, police said.

Considering that the boy was standing in the path of the train, police believe he took his life intentionally. The boy graduated from middle school on March 9.

The incident resulted in delays to 29 trains traveling in both directions between Yamato and Chogo stations, inconveniencing about 11,000 passengers.