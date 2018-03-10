Tokyo: Taiwanese national nabbed for spraying graffiti in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Taiwanese national for spraying graffiti in Shibuya Ward earlier this week, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 9).

At around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, the 30-year-old allegedly sprayed letters in red paint in two locations on a wall in the Aoyama Tunnel.

The suspect, who arrived in Japan three days before, admitted to the allegations. “I wanted to write, so I wrote,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police apprehended the suspect after they were tipped off by a passerby who witnessed the suspect spraying the paint. Police are also interviewing three other male and female persons who were in the company of the suspect as a part of the investigation, according to TBS News (Mar. 9).