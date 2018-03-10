Saitama: Man, 32, found dead in doorway in Kazo

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a 32-year-old man was found dead at his residence in Kazo City on Friday, reports TBS News (Mar. 9).

At just before 7:00 a.m., a woman alerted emergency services about “a man collapsed” on a property. Personnel arriving at the residence found Mamoru Kojima lying in the doorway. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Aside from wounds to the hand and face, the body of Kojima, who lived alone at the residence, did not exhibit any external wounds, according to police. The results of an autopsy scheduled to be conducted on Saturday will be used to determine the cause of death.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play.