Tokyo: Man’s suicide likely causes fire in Setagaya residence; 5 family members hurt

TOKYO (TR) – A man’s suicide is believed to have started a fire at a residence in Setagaya Ward that left five members of his family with injuries, police said on Sunday, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 5).

At around 8:15 a.m., fire was reported at the two-floor structure in the Sakuragaoka area. Fire personnel arriving at the scene extinguished the blaze after 90 minutes.

According to police, a man who suffered severe burns over his body was found in a closet on the second floor. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital. As well, five members of the family, aged in their 20s to 90s, suffered injuries in the blaze.

Police are working to identify the body of the man. However, he is believed to be a male family member, aged in his 20s, whose whereabouts have not been accounted for.

With charcoal briquettes also being found in the closet, police suspect that the man started the fire while attempting to asphyxiate himself in intentionally taking his life.