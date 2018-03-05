Saitama: Yakuza nabbed over theft of vehicles

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested two persons, including an organized crime member, over the alleged theft of five vehicles in Fukaya City last year, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 5).

In July, Noriyasu Kobayashi, a 54-year-old upper-level member of the Inagawa-kai, and Mikiya Arai, 42, allegedly stole the five vehicles from parking lots in the city.

Both suspects, who have been accused of theft, have declined to comment on the allegations, according to police.

The suspects emerged as persons of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken at a car dealership, where they are believed to have stolen a sports car valued at around 1 million yen.

Last year, Chiba Prefectural Police arrested both suspects over two shooting incidents at residences in Matsudo City on June 30. In both cases, bullets were fired into the entrances of the residences, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 8, 2017).