Tokyo: Man with knife robs jewelry store in Adachi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who wielded a knife during a robbery of a jewelry store in Adachi Ward on Friday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 2).

At around 9:55 a.m., the perpetrator entered the store, located near JR Kita Senju Station, and thrust the knife before a 53-year-old female staff member as she was preparing to open for business.

“Open the safe,” he reportedly threatened before fleeing the scene by bicycle with 50,000 yen in cash.

Believed to be in his 50s or 60s, the man stands up to 175 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants and a black knitted hat. He also had a breathing mask over his face.

The Senju Police Station is seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.