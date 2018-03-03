Tokyo: Ramen shop employee kept runaway girl, 14, at residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee at a ramen shop for allegedly keeping a runaway girl, 14, he met online at his residence for more than 10 days, reports Nikkan Sports (Mar. 2).

Between the afternoon of February 19 and Thursday night, Ryusei Nakama, a 21-year-old resident of the Oi area of Shinagawa Ward, and a boy, an 18-year-old resident of Koto Ward, allegedly kept the girl at Nakama’s residence.

According to the Fukagawa Police Station, the boy got to know the girl via Twitter on February 15. During an exchange, she said that her father abused her. The boy then contacted Nakama who later met the girl at the train station nearest her residence.

“Because [her situation] seemed pathetic, I thought I’d shelter her,” Nakama was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations, according to TV Asahi (Mar. 3).

The mother of the girl consulted with police on February 20. The girl was taken into protective custody on Thursday night after an acquaintance of the two suspects told police that they were holding the girl.