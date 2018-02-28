JR East conductor accused in attempted molestation of woman

KANAGAWA (TR) – A train conductor arrested earlier this month over the alleged molestation of a school girl has been slapped with fresh charges in a separate case, reports Nikkan Sports (Feb. 26).

On the night of July 1, 2017, Takashi Kagiwada, a 23-year-old conductor with East Japan Railway, allegedly pulled down a female office worker, aged in her 20s, on a road in Odawara City and attempted to molest her.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident, according to the Odawara Police Station.

Kagiwada, who has been accused of indecent assault resulting in injury, told police that he “does not recall [the incident] clearly.”

Earlier this month, police first arrested Kagiwada for allegedly pulling down a high school girl, then aged 18, in a parking lot in the same city at 1:35 a.m. on November 24, 2016. The suspect then fondled her lower body, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 8).

After the incident, the girl entered a nearby convenience store, whose employee telephoned law enforcement. Kagiwada surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area. Similar footage was used to connect him to the case from last year, police said.