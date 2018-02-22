Osaka: Cops raid 4 ‘girl’s bars’ suspected of employing minors

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have raided four so-called ‘girl’s bar‘ establishments in Osaka for licensing violations that are believed to have employed minors, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 21).

Between October of last year and this year, Park Min-chul operated the four bars without authorization under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

Police, who arrested Park on Tuesday, launched an investigation after receiving an anonymous tip that middle and high school girls were employed at the bars. However, police have not yet been able to confirm that minors were employed at the establishments.

A girl’s bar is an establishment licensed for drinking but offers services nearly equivalent to that of an adult-entertainment club.