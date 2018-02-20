Yamagata: Man robs kaiten zushi restaurant of ¥750,000

YAMAGATA (TR) – Yamagata Prefectural Police are searching for a man who wielded a knife during the robbery of a conveyor belt sushi restaurant in Yamagata City early Tuesday, reports TBS News (Feb. 20).

At around 1:30 a.m., the perpetrator entered the backdoor of an outlet of kaiten zushi chain Akindo Sushiro and held a knife up to the assistant shop manager, a woman aged in her 50s. “Don’t make any noise,” he threatened before taking 750,000 yen from a safe.

Believed to be in his 20s or 30s, the man wore a black jacket and a scarf over his mouth to obscure his face.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.