Tokyo cops arrest pair in murder of acquaintance whose corpse found at yakuza office

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Sunday arrested two gang members over the alleged murder of a male acquaintance whose corpse was found inside an office of an organized crime group last year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 18).

On December 19, Kazutomi Honda, a 52-year-old resident of Kunitachi City, and Hisao Yoyogi, a 44-year-old resident of Toda City, Saitama Prefecture, are alleged to have fatally assaulted acquaintance Wataru Namiki, 54, inside a vehicle as it traveled between Saitama and the capital.

Two days later, emergency personnel working off a tip found Namiki collapsed and bleeding from the head on the first floor at an office of the Sumiyoshi-kai in the Akasaka area of Tokyo’s Minato Ward. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Honda denies the allegations, telling police he did not intend to kill the victim.

Police had previously arrested the suspects over the theft of high-end wristwatches from a jewelry store in Saitama sometime on December 12 or 13. Police believe that Namiki also participated in the theft, and that the three persons got into a dispute after the crime.