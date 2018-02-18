Osaka: Cop shoots and injures man who refused to drop knife

OSAKA (TR) – An officer with the Osaka Prefectural Police shot and wounded a 25-year-old man in Miyakojima Ward on Sunday after he refused to drop a knife he was wielding, reports NHK (Feb. 18).

At around 11:55 a.m., officers on patrol saw Jota Ideo behaving suspiciously on a road in the Higashi Nodamachi. When they approached, he pulled out the butterfly knife. “I’ll kill, I’ll kill,” he reportedly said in refusing to be questioned.

After a head patrol officer pulled out his gun, Ideo continued to wield the weapon. The officer then shot him with a single bullet in the right foot, according to the Miyakojima Police Station.

Officers subsequently apprehended Ideo on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant. The suspect suffered an injury that is expected to require two weeks to heal.

During the incident, the other man fled the scene, and police are seeking his whereabouts.

The incident took place in a business district located about 300 meters from JR Kyobashi Station on the Osaka Loop Line. No pedestrians were hurt, police said.