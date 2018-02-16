Shimane: Half of corpse pulled up in fishing net

SHIMANE (TR) – Half of a human corpse was found in a fishing net off the coast of Matsue City on Wednesday, the Japan Coast Guard said, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 14).

At around 5:35 p.m., the captain of a boat reported the discovery of the lower half of the body in the fishing net about 800 meters from the Mihonoseki Light House, according to the Sakai district of the coast guard.

The body, which had turned skeletal, was clothed in black pants.

The coast guard is now working to identify the body.