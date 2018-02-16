Ishikawa: Man, 45, arrested for burying body of missing male acquaintance on beach

February 16, 2018 Tokyo Reporter Staff Crime, Japan, News

on a beach in Nomi City
Ishikawa police found the body of Akimoto Anto buried on a beach in Nomi City on Thursday (Fuji News Network)

ISHIKAWA (TR) – Ishikawa Prefectural Police on Friday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly dumping the body of a man who had been reported missing on a beach in Nomi City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 16).

Sometime between end of December and Thursday, Akimoto Anto, an independent businessman, allegedly buried the body of Naohiro Yamamoto, a 37-year-old employee in the construction industry, on the sandy beach in the Nakamachi area.

Anto, who has been accused of abandoning a corpse, admits to the allegations, according to the Daishoji Police Station.

At the end of December, the family of Yamamoto lodged a missing persons claim with police after he dropped out of contact, police said. Police found the body of Yamamoto on Thursday afternoon.

Anto and Yamanoto were acquainted through work. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Yamamoto.

