Tokyo: Knife-wielding man robs ¥4 million from Haneda Airport souvenir shop

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who wielded a knife during the robbery of 4 million yen from a souvenir shop in Haneda Airport on Monday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 13).

According to Tokyo Airport Police, the perpetrator came up behind a female employee, 34, as she was moving proceeds to a safe after closing the shop, located in Terminal 2, at around 9 p.m. “Hey,” he said while thrusting a knife in front of her.

Startled, the woman dropped a bag containing about 4 million yen in cash. The suspect then grabbed the bag and fled the scene.

The woman was not hurt in the incident, police said.

Believed to be in his 30s, the perpetrator stands about 170 centimeters tall. He was wearing a black jacket and a gray knit hat and pants, police said.

Police are now examining surveillance camera footage to identify the suspect, whose whereabouts are sought on suspicion of robbery.