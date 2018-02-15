Kanagawa: Aichi man accused in sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old male contract employee over the alleged sexual assault of a female elementary school student on multiple occasions in Atsugi City, reports TBS News (Feb. 14).

In December and January, Yusuke Takemura, a resident of Obu City, Aichi Prefecture, allegedly engaged in sex acts with the girl, 12, inside his stopped vehicle and a hotel in Atsugi.

Takemura, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations. “I knew that I was carrying out deeds deemed obscene with a 12-years-old,” the suspect was quoted by the Atsugi Police Station.

According to police, Takemura met the girl via a smartphone application. The suspect then traveled to Atsugi to meet her.