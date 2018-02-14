Miyagi: Ex-manager of supermarket chain suspected of embezzling ¥200 million

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police on Tuesday arrested a former manager of a supermarket chain who is suspected of embezzling 200 million yen, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 13).

Over a 10-year period ending in 2015, Sachiko Sato, 59, is believed to have embezzled 200 million yen from Ito Chain through unaccounted for expenditures.

“I used the money on horse racing and stock purchases,” the suspect was quoted by the Ogawara Police Station.

Thus far, police have specifically accused Sato, who joined the company in 1987, of withdrawing 500,000 yen in cash from a company account via a convenience store ATM machine in Tokyo in May, 2015.

That same month, the embezzlement of Sato was uncovered during the preparation for the receiving of a loan from a financial institution. The following month, the company terminated the suspect and lodged a complaint with police.