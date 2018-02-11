Tokyo: Woman, 63, accused of strangling daughter to death with necktie

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 63-year-old woman for allegedly strangling her daughter to death at their residence in Akishima City on Saturday, reports TBS News (Feb. 11).

At around 2:00 p.m., Etsuko Shimizu allegedly used a necktie to strangle her eldest daughter, 21-year-old Moe, to death inside a room of the residence, located in the Tanakacho area.

Shimizu, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “There’s no question that I tried to kill [her],” the suspect was quoted by the Akishima Police Station.

After the incident, the suspect alerted a news organization which in turn contacted police. Officers arriving at the residence found Moe collapsed with the necktie around her neck. She was confirmed dead at a hospital about two hours later.

The suspected lived with her daughter and husband, who was not present at the time of the incident.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder while working to determine the motive for the crime.