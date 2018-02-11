Aichi: Man accused of dumping body of father says mother was physically abused

AICHI (TR) – Sources with the Aichi Prefectural Police have revealed that a 31-year-old man in custody for dumping the body of his father at sea two years ago says that his mother was the target of domestic violence, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 11).

On around October 24, 2016, Daisuke Kobayashi, a 31-year-old employee in the agriculture industry, allegedly used a rubber boat to dump the body of his father, 63-year-old Seiji, who worked in the real estate industry, in Mikawa Bay.

Police sent Kobayashi, a resident of Tahara City, to prosecutors on suspicion of abandoning a corpse on Sunday.

In the latest development, investigative sources have revealed that Kobayashi said during voluntary questioning before his arrest that his father got violent with his mother. “I got angry,” he was quoted.

The suspect added that he killed his father and carved up his corpse at his father’s residence, according to Fuji News Network (Feb. 11). He has not commented on the case since his arrest on Saturday.

On October 31, 2016, the eldest son of Seiji lodged a missing persons report with the Toyohashi Police Station. Seiji was last seen by his mother, who lived with her son, on October 22.

In March of last year Kobayashi, indicated during police questioning that he dumped the body of his father in the bay, according to investigative sources.

Maritime police have been searching for the body of Seiji since last March. However, it has not yet been located. The suspect is also being questioned over how his father died.