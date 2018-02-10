Aichi: Man, 31, accused of dumping body of missing father at sea

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police on Saturday arrested a male employee in the agriculture industry for allegedly dumping the body of his father, who had been reported missing, at sea two years ago, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 10).

On around October 24, 2016, Daisuke Kobayashi, a 31-year-old resident of Tahara City, allegedly used a rubber boat to dump the body of his father, 63-year-old Seiji, who worked in the real estate industry, in Mikawa Bay.

Kobayashi, who has been accused of abandoning a corpse, has declined to comment on the allegations.

On October 31, 2016, the eldest son of Seiji lodged a missing persons report with the Toyohashi Police Station. Seiji was last seen by his mother, who lived with her son, on October 22.

According to the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 10), Seiji’s vehicle and personal belongings were left untouched following his disappearance.

In March of last year Kobayashi, indicated during police questioning that he dumped the body of his father in the bay, according to investigative sources.

Maritime police have been searching for the body of Seiji since last March. However, it has not yet been located. The suspect is also being questioned over how his father died.