Kagoshima: 15 fetuses in formaldehyde found in abandoned hospital

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Fifteen fetuses were found in a rundown maternity and gynecology hospital in Kagoshima City last year as its building was being prepared to be demolished, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 6).

According to a daily gazette issued by Kagoshima City on February 1, a demolition crew found the fetuses in containers of formaldehyde in the hospital, located in the Matsubaracho area, on the afternoon of November 14.

The gazette included the estimated age of each fetus, which ranged between 12 and 31 weeks. The name, gender and date of death are not known for any of them.

With the next of kin not known, the fetuses were cremated and placed in a city-operated cemetery. In the publication, the city listed the fetuses as koryo shibonin, or “deceased travelers.”

The clinic was abandoned about 20 years ago. The doctor who operated the clinic is deceased, according to the city.

No investigation by police

After looking into the matter, Kagoshima Prefectural Police determined that there was “insufficient” material to pursue it further, according to Nikkan Sports (Feb. 5)

The city is seeking the help of the public in identifying the fetuses. Persons with information are urged to call the city’s public assistance section at 099-216-1281.