Tokyo: Police nab man over attempted robbery of convenience store in Koto Ward

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man over the alleged attempted robbery of a convenience store in Koto Ward last month, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 7).

On January 8, Ryota Ishida entered the store, located in the Higashisuna area, and allegedly thrust a knife before a 27-year-old male clerk.

According to police, the clerk then grabbed Ishida’s right arm, which resulted in the suspect fleeing the scene empty-handed.

Ishida, who has been accused of attempted robbery, admits to the allegations. “Since I needed money, I thought I would try robbery,” the suspect was quoted by the Joto Police Station.

Ishida surfaced as a person of interest after security camera footage taken at a home center showed him purchasing the knife left behind at the scene of the crime.