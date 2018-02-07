Aichi: Man, 55, accused in 2 convenience store robberies

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested and sent to prosecutors a 55-year-old man over the robbery of two convenience stores in Nagoya and nearby, reports CBC News (Feb. 7).

According to police, Kazuaki Shimada, a company employee, allegedly robbed stores in Higashi Ward in Nagoya and neighboring Kasugai City of a total of 350,000 yen.

Police have also revealed that Shimada was re-arrested over the attempted robbery of an outlet of 7-Eleven in Nagoya’s Chikusa Ward on November 23 of last year. In carrying out the crime, the suspect held a knife up to a male cashier.

“I needed money for living expenses,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the third crime, according to Nippon News Network (Feb. 6).