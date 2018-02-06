Tokyo: Yakuza used Facebook to track down target in ¥1 million extortion

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an organized crime member and three others over the alleged attempted extortion of a man whose location was found via Facebook, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 6).

In March of last year, gang member Takashi Tanaka, 26, got into a work-related dispute with the victim. The following month, the victim was told over the telephone that he must pay 1 million yen in cash, according to the Tomisaka Police Station.

“Because money was used on you, it is time to pay up,” the victim was reportedly threatened.

Not long there after, the victim dropped out of contact. However, Tanaka located him through Facebook in July. Tanaka and the other three male suspects then barged into the victim’s residence.

Tanaka and one other suspect admit to the allegations, while the other two suspects deny the charges, police said.