Kanagawa: Yokosuka man accused of tossing female acquaintance’s corpse into lake

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly dumping the body of a female acquaintance into a lake in the village of Kiyokawa last week, reports NHK (Feb. 4).

At around 7:00 p.m. on February 1, Kazuo Iida, a company employee living in Yokosuka City, allegedly tossed the body of the woman, aged in her 50s, from a bridge and into Lake Miyagase.

According to police, family members of the woman lodged a missing persons report on the woman when she failed to return home after leaving on January 31.

After speaking with related parties, police began questioning Iida. He has admitted to the allegations.

Thus far, police have not located the body of the woman. However, they are continuing to search the lake.