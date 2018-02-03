Tokyo: Officer hid smartphone in women’s toilet at station to take voyeur pics

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have sent an officer at a station in Toshima Ward to prosecutors for allegedly entering a women’s bathroom to install a smartphone for the purpose of illicit photography, reports TBS News (Feb. 2).

On three occasions in November and December of last year, the 26-year-old head patrol officer in the anti-organized crime division allegedly trespassed into the women’s toilet at the Mejiro Police Station and installed the smartphone inside.

During questioning, the officer, who has been accused of violating a metropolitan nuisance ordinance, admitted to wanting to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of women.

“I wanted to see my female colleagues in way that I am not usually able to do,” the suspect was quoted by police. “Last year, I year I also did it in a toilet in Shinjuku Ward.”

According to police, the officer concealed the smartphone inside a ceiling vent in the bathroom. An examination of the device showed footage of a female officer.

As punishment, the officer was suspended from duty for one month. However, he voluntarily resigned on Friday.

“From now, we will further strengthen our training of staff and make efforts to prevent a recurrence,” a representative of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police is quoted by TV Asahi (Feb. 2)