Tokyo police remind AV industry: It is illegal to coerce women to appear in porn

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday provided a guidance seminar for personnel in the adult video (AV) industry to highlight the law as it relates to the coercion of women to appear in productions, reports NHK (Feb. 2).

At the event, police provided about 180 representatives from AV labels, talent agencies and inspection organizations with documents outlining laws and ordinances that are to be observed when it comes to hiring women to appear in films such that they are not coerced to do so.

An organization that provides support to women forced into the industry has revealed that there were 99 such cases last year. In recent years, the number of cases has been climbing steadily, the organization said.

Last month, Tokyo police arrested Hitoshi Nakano, the president of an AV production company, and Takaaki Yukimoto, an employee of a talent agency, for allegedly forcing a woman, aged in her 20s, to engage in sexual intercourse during filming in Nakano Ward.

According to police, the suspects insinuated that the victim, who was once on the roster of the talent agency formerly employing Yukimoto, was indebted to them. They reportedly suggested that she ought to show appreciation for promotional photographs taken of her by the agency.

“Serious human rights violation”

Yoshihiro Tashiro, the head of the metropolitan police’s Community Safety division, emphasized at the event that swift action will be taken should violations be found.

“There are cases in which women appear in adult video productions due to intimidation and via other means, which is a social problem,” he said. “It is a serious human rights violation.”

An employee of a label says that it is unfortunate that a negative connotation is attached to the entire industry. “I would like to obey the laws and regulations by clarifying consent regarding the appearance [of an actress],” the employee said.

A male employee from another company said that coercion has no place in the industry. “I’m worried that my company may suffer harm due to rumors,” he said. “I want the industry to thoroughly adhere to the rules.”

An employee from a third company said that consent from the actress ought to be obtained before filming begins. “We have no choice but to abide by the law,” the employee said.