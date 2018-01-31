Tokyo: Social welfare worker, 25, molested woman in Sumida

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 25-year-old male social welfare worker over the alleged molestation of a woman in Sumida Ward last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 29).

At around 12:55 a.m. on November 12, Shota Honma, a resident of the Mukojima area, allegedly used his left hand to cover the mouth of the woman as she commuted home on a road in the ward. “Don’t make a sound,” he threatened before fondling her chest.

Honma, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I did this several other times,” the suspect was quoted by the Mukojima Police Station.

According to police, Honma was not acquainted to the victim. During the incident, the victim bit the left hand of the suspect and let out a scream. He then fled the scene.

The suspect became a person of interest for police following an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.