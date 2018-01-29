Saitama: Man arrested after stabbing spree with ice pick leaves 2 hurt in Gyoda

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 46-year-old man who wielded an ice pick during a stabbing incident that left two people injured at a train station in Gyoda City on Sunday, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 28).

At around 8:30 a.m., an employee at JR Gyoda Station tipped off police about a man waving around an ice pick. Officers from the Gyoda Police Station arriving at the scene apprehended Shigeru Honda, a resident of Kawaguchi City, as he attempted to flee through a ticket gate.

The incident began when Honda exited the Takasaki Line and pulled the ice pick from his bag. He then went on a rampage, stabbing a 66-year-old man and a woman, 23, on stairs at random, according to police.

Both persons were transported to a hospital with injuries not considered serious, police said.

Upon his apprehension on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant, Honda said he experienced a problem on the train. “To be caught by the police was frightening, so I attacked them,” the suspect said.