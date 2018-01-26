Tokyo: Man, 30, suspected in multiple parking machine break-ins

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old man who is suspected in the theft from multiple parking machines since last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 24).

On Wednesday morning, Kyoichi Hasegawa, a resident of a Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, allegedly used a screwdriver and crowbar to gain access to a cash box for a payment machine at a parking lot in the Nishi Oi area of Shinagawa Ward.

Hasegawa, who has been accused of attempted theft, admits to the allegations, according to the Oi Police Station.

Hasegawa was apprehended after a passerby tipped off police about “suspicious behavior” on the part of the suspect. Officers arriving at the scene arrested him as he tried to flee the scene on a scooter.

Police are investigating whether Hasegawa was behind four other incidents that took place in the same area since the end of December.