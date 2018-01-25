Tokyo: Director of Koenji orthopedic clinic took illicit films of 12-year-old female patient

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Tuesday arrested the director of an orthopedic clinic in Suginami Ward for allegedly taking illicit films of a girl receiving treatment, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 24).

Between November, 2016 and January of last year, Toshiaki Miura, the 29-year-old director of the Koenji Central Orthopedic Clinic, allegedly used a smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur, films of the girl, a sixth-year elementary schools student, as she changed clothes.

Miura, who has been accused of manufacturing child pornography, admits to the allegations, according to the Suginami Police Station.

In carrying out the crime, Miura mounted the smartphone such that it was concealed on a rack in a treatment room, police said.

The matter emerged after a woman lodged a complaint after she suspected illicit films were taken of her at the clinic in June of last year. During the subsequent investigation, Miura was found to have multiple voyeur images of women changing their clothes on his smartphone.