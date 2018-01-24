Japan: Olympic speed skater Miyako Sumiyoshi found dead in apparent suicide

NAGANO (TR) – The sponsor of Olympic speed skater Miyako Sumiyoshi revealed on Tuesday that the athlete was found dead in her home in Nagano City over the weekend in what is believed to have been a suicide. She was 30 years old, reports NHK (Jan. 23).

In making the announcement, Lawson Inc. did not disclose the cause of death of Sumiyoshi, who participated in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and other specifics. However, persons familiar with the case believe she took her own life, according to the broadcaster.

The family is planning to hold a funeral, Lawson said.

Sumiyoshi, a native of Kushiro City, Hokkaido Prefecture, attended Shinshu University along with star skater Nao Kodaira. Sumiyoshi came in 14th place in the women’s 500 meters and 22nd in the women’s 1000 meters at the Winter Olympics four years ago.

Last December, Sumiyoshi was not selected for 2018 Winter Olympics scheduled to be held next month in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Kodaira, however, will skate for Japan at the event.