Ibaraki: Corpse found in storage box in residence

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse inside a storage box in the residence of a woman in Mito City early Wednesday, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Jan. 24).
At around 3:20 a.m., the woman, 57, asked police to arrive at her residence, located in the Kobukicho area, to confirm the contents of the plastic case. Officers from the Mito Police Station arriving at the scene found the decayed corpse inside.
The woman told police that she was preparing to move to a new residence when she noticed the case was quite heavy. She has been living at the residence since last year, police said.
Police are now seeking to identify the person. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.