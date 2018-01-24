Ibaraki: Corpse found in storage box in residence

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse inside a storage box in the residence of a woman in Mito City early Wednesday, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Jan. 24).

At around 3:20 a.m., the woman, 57, asked police to arrive at her residence, located in the Kobukicho area, to confirm the contents of the plastic case. Officers from the Mito Police Station arriving at the scene found the decayed corpse inside.

According to police, the partially clothed body was packed into the case, which measured 30 centimeters tall, 40 centimeters wide and 70 centimeters long. It was wrapped in a plastic sheet and rope. The approximate age and gender of the person are not known.

The woman told police that she was preparing to move to a new residence when she noticed the case was quite heavy. She has been living at the residence since last year, police said.

Police are now seeking to identify the person. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.