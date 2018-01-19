Kyoto: Ex-cop, 73, accused in fatal stabbing of wife

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 73-year-old former officer over the fatal stabbing his wife at their residence in Kameoka City, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 18).

At around 8:50 a.m., Nobuo Ehara allegedly wielded a knife in fatally stabbing his wife, 71-year-old Chizuko, in the abdomen inside the residence, located in the Minamitsutsujigaoka area.

Ehara, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations, according to the Kameoka Police Station.

As the incident unfolded, a takkyubin deliveryman heard a scream and rushed to the residence, where he found Chizuko collapsed. “I killed my wife,” the suspect reportedly said.

The woman was confirmed dead at a nearby hospital at just past 10:00 a.m. that same day.

Ehara formerly served as an officer of the Kyoto Prefectural Police, who are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.