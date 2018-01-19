Chiba: Woman gives birth to girl on Joban Line

CHIBA (TR) – A 25-year-old woman gave birth to a girl inside a carriage of the JR Joban Line in Kashiwa City on Friday, a local fire department said, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 19).

At around 1:40 p.m., an East Japan Railway (JR East) employee alerted emergency services about the birth inside the stopped train at JR Kashiwa Station. The mother and child were later transported to a hospital, with both being in good condition.

In video footage captured by a commuter, a blue tarp could be seen shielding the woman after she went into labor. As seated commuters waited patiently nearby, many viewing their mobile phones, the scream of a baby could later be heard.

“Staff members brought a large amount of white towels, and voices of encouragement [in the carriage] could be heard, including “Are you OK?” and “Good luck,” one commuter was quoted.

According to JR East, the train originated at JR Shinagawa Station in Tokyo and was bound for Tsuchiura City, Ibaraki Prefecture. The incident caused a delay of 30 minutes, JR East said.