Tokyo: Hip-hop artist Uzi arrested for possession of marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested hip-hop artist Uzi over the alleged possession of marijuana earlier this week, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Jan. 17).

On Monday, officers from the Kanto Narcotics Control Department found Uzi, whose real name is Ujihiro Konomi, to be in possession of a vacuum bag containing 600 grams of marijuana at his residence in Meguro Ward.

Konomi admits to the allegations. “I have it for my own smoking,” the suspect was quoted.

As Uzi, Konomi has released four albums, the content for which includes references to Japanese culture, including the samurai. The top of his web site shows him in a suit of armor with a sword.

Konomi’s appearance on the TV Asahi program “Freestyle Dungeon” on Wednesday was cancelled.